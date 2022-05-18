Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1346 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
On April 26, 2022, Champlain Housing Trust, Inc., 88 King Street, Burlington, VT 05401 filed application number 4C1346 for a project generally described as the first phase of construction for a multi-unit residential housing project, only including the demolition of five existing buildings. The project is located at 3164 Shelburne Road in Shelburne, Vermont.
This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1346).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before May 31, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Rachel Lomonaco at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this May 10, 2022.
By: /s/Rachel Lomonaco
Rachel Lomonaco
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-879-5658
rachel.lomonaco@vermont.gov
find, follow, fan us: