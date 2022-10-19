Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1347 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published October 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
On August 30, 2022, CSJ Corporation, Attn: Charles Bissonette, 4285 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, VT 05482 and DSLJ Ventures, LLC, 4281 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, VT 05482 filed application number 4C1347 for a project generally described as a proposed 2-lot subdivision creating Lot #1 totaling 2.51 acres, Lot #2 totaling 1.12 acres, and a 50' right of way dedicated to the Town of Shelburne for access to the Shelburne Campground property. The two (2) existing motel buildings and existing cabin on the parcel will be removed. The Dutch Mill Restaurant and existing single-family home are to remain on Lot #1. An 8,000 SF 16-unit congregate care facility to be occupied by the Howard Center and an associated parking area are proposed on
Lot #2. The Howard Center building will be served by municipal water and sewer connections. A new access road built to Town standards will service the Shelburne Campground property within the 50' right of way. The project is located at 4309 Shelburne Road in Shelburne, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1347). The application was deemed complete on October 4, 2022.
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before October 31, 2022, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party
status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status
Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this October 11, 2022.
By: /s/Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
kaitlin.hayes@vermont.gov
