Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1349 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published March 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 29, 2023 at 10:04 a.m.
Application 4C1349 from 764 Shelburne Road, LLC, c/o Gary Bourne, 414 West Grove, Middleboro, MA 02346 was received on February 14, 2023 and deemed complete on March 23, 2023. This permit specifically authorizes the first phase of development for a multi-unit residential building to be situated at 764 Shelburne Rd., 760 Shelburne Rd., and 31 Swift St. in South Burlington, VT, only including the first of two phases of demolition and removal. This permit authorizes the demolition and removal of all pre-existing structures, all surfacing, all above ground and below ground utilities, and all underground fuel storage tanks and associated infrastructure located on 764 and 760 Shelburne Rd. The structures approved for removal include the former Pizza Hut, the Shell gas station fuel pump canopy, the Shell gas station convenience store, and a shed. Demolition and removal is not approved for 31 Swift St. at this time (the Project). The Project is located at 764 Shelburne Rd., 760 Shelburne Rd., and 31 Swift St. in South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1349).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 18, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this March 28, 2023.
By: /s/Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
