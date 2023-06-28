Published June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1354 from JMW Investments LLC, 349 Commerce St, Williston, VT 05495 was received on May 11, 2023 and deemed complete on June 16, 2023. The project specifically authorizes a 32-Unit Planned Unit Development (PUD) named Weston Woods. The project parcel is a 20.12 acre tract of land located within the Medium Density Residential (R-2) zoning district. The lot has an existing single-family home to remain and the remainder of the lot is undeveloped. The project will consist of 30 duplex units and one (1) single-family unit on footprint lots to accompany the existing single-family home (total 32 units). The remainder of the parcel is proposed to be contiguous open space (10.22 acres) managed by the HOA. The project proposes a 939 LF long public road (Elsa Lane), with a 276 LF long private road (Tessa Court) and a 22' wide private drive (Westchester Circle) off Elsa Lane.
This permit specifically authorizes the Permittees to subdivide a 20.12-acre parcel of land into 30 footprint lots, to construct a single-family home on lot 25, and to construct duplex units on lots 1- 24, and 26-29, and 31-32. Lot 30 will retain the existing single family home. The Project is located at 87 Pinecrest Drive in Essex, Vermont.
This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1354).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before July 11, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this June 21, 2023.
By: /s/Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
