Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1355 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published June 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1355 from Vermont Commons School 75 Green Mountain Drive, So. Burlington, VT 05403 was received on May 15, 2023 and deemed complete on June 5, 2023. The project specifically authorizes the construction of an Outdoor Education Center for classes, research, long-term environmental studies, opportunities for students to learn environmental responsibility and stewardship, and recreation field for ultimate frisbee, soccer, sand-court volleyball. Facilities will include a 25-vehicle gravel-surface parking lot, an open-sided pavilion for shelter in inclement weather, a small equipment shed near the parking lot, two tent platforms, a shed for a composting toilet, and two portolets located near the parking lot with fenced screening. No electric power, septic, water, or overhead lights are included in this permit. The project is located at 2369 Spear St. in Charlotte, Vermont.
This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1355).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 27, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated June 7, 2023.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
