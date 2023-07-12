Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4c1356 10 v.s.a. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published July 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 12, 2023 at 12:02 p.m.
Application 4C1356 from Sally's Way Homeowners' Association, Inc., Attn: Scott Michaud, 270 Sutton Farm Drive, Shelburne, VT 05482 was received on June 21, 2023 and deemed complete on June 30, 2023. The project is generally described as construction of 14 three-bedroom townhome units (15 total, including one existing residence to remain) on footprint lots, to be served by new municipal water and sewer mains with individual service connections. The water and sewer mains will be an expansion of existing municipal infrastructure. The project will be served by a new town road. The project is located at 230 Mountain View Road in Williston, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1356).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before July 28, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this July 5, 2023.
By:/s/ Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
find, follow, fan us: