Act 250 Notice Minor Application APPLICATION 4C0608-6I 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 1, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.
Application 4C0608-6I from Essex Resort Holdings LLC, Attn: Peter Edelmann, P.O. Box 8567, Essex, VT 05451 was received on January 17, 2023, and deemed complete on January 25, 2023. The project is generally described as construction of a new event center with associated access drives and parking at the Essex Resort. The project includes after-the-fact approval of a boundary line adjustment (dissolved line) between parcel D-1 of the Essex Resort and a 0.64 acre parcel at the corner of Essex Way and Freeman Woods. The project is located at 70 Essex Way in Essex, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0608-6I).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before February 14, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status- petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: NRB.Act250Essex@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number
below.
Dated this January 25, 2023.
By: /s/Stephanie H. Monaghan
Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
