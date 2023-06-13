Actor Treat Williams Dies in Vermont Motorcycle Crash 

Deadly Hero. He later appeared in Steven Spielberg’s 1941 and is best known for his starring role as George Berger in the rock musical Hair, which was based on a Broadway show of the same name. For his performance, Williams earned a Golden Globe nomination for new star of the year. He earned another nomination for his role in Prince of the City in 1981.



In 2002, he started a run of four seasons as Dr. Andrew Brown in the TV show "Everwood," for which he was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. Other acting credits included "Blue Bloods," "The Late Shift," "Chicago Fire" and "Chesapeake Shores."



Williams is at least the sixth person killed in a motorcycle crash in Vermont this year, according to state police data.







Both posts are now filled with tributes from people who loved him and his work.



Vermont actor Allan Nicholls also starred as George Berger, but as a member of the original cast of the Broadway musical Hair. In an email to Seven Days, Nicholls said he met Williams just once, on the set of the film version.



“His reputation in Hollywood is one of a stand up guy,” Nicholls wrote. “He is one of the gracious few that have the ability to perform a great role as well as being a good person to be around. To say that he will be missed by his peers is an understatement for sure.”



Actor Beverly D’Angelo, who starred alongside Williams in Hair, posted a screenshot to Facebook of her last text message to him, which read, “Hey treatski. Thank you for calling just love you.”



She mourned his loss and referred to Williams as a “Brother Friend companion on the path. A gifted sincere magnificent human who valued fatherhood and family above all.”



Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and two children,



Actor Treat Williams, who was best known for starring in the 1979 filmduring a career that spanned nearly 50 years, died on Monday after a motorcycle crash in Dorset, according to Vermont State Police.Williams, who lived in nearby Manchester Center, was 71.The actor, who frequently posted videos and pictures from his Vermont property, was riding north on Route 30 when he collided with a southbound SUV making a turn in front of him. Williams, who was wearing a helmet, was unable to stop in time and was thrown from his 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle. The actor was ultimately flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center, where he later died, according to police.At a press conference on Tuesday, Vermont State Police said there was no indication that the driver of the other vehicle, a 35-year-old man from Pownal, was impaired. The crash remains under investigation.