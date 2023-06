Actor Treat Williams Dies in Vermont Motorcycle Crash 

Just a few hours before the crash, Williams tweeted a photo of a tractor and green grass with the caption, “Mowing today. Wish I could bottle the scent.” He also posted a video to Instagram of “Hay Day” at his Vermont property.Both posts are now filled with tributes from people who loved him and his work.Vermont actor Allan Nicholls also starred as George Berger, but as a member of the original cast of the Broadway musical. In an email to, Nicholls said he met Williams just once, on the set of the film version.“His reputation in Hollywood is one of a stand up guy,” Nicholls wrote. “He is one of the gracious few that have the ability to perform a great role as well as being a good person to be around. To say that he will be missed by his peers is an understatement for sure.”Actor Beverly D’Angelo, who starred alongside Williams in, posted a screenshot to Facebook of her last text message to him, which read, “Hey treatski. Thank you for calling just love you.”She mourned his loss and referred to Williams as a “Brother Friend companion on the path. A gifted sincere magnificent human who valued fatherhood and family above all.”Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and two children, according to Deadline "Treat was full of love for his family, for his life, and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him," the family said in a statement.