Adventure Dinner Takes Up Temporary Residency at Peg & Ter’s in Shelburne 

A seasonal Adventure Dinner in 2022

While Peg & Ter's is on hiatus following the departure of its co-chefs, Adventure Dinner will use the Shelburne restaurant from late October through December to offer public dining on Thursday and Friday nights and ticketed Saturday events.

Founded in early 2020 by Sas Stewart and currently based in a Colchester kitchen, Adventure Dinner hosts themed food and drink events around Vermont. Stewart said she approached Peg and Ter's owners Johnny and Tina Helzer when she heard about their planned break. "I thought it'd be a fun place to do stuff in the between season," she said.

Adventure Dinner guests enjoying Corpse Reviver cocktails in 2022

As previously reported in Seven Days, the Helzers closed their restaurant temporarily on October 1 to reevaluate. "It jives well with what we try to do," Johnny Helzer said of the Adventure Dinner residency. "We didn't want the space empty for too long while we're trying to figure out our next move."

The dinners start with a Great Pumpkin Spooky menu on October 26 and 27. Dishes range from charred carrots with chile crisp, honey and za'atar for $14 to porchetta with pumpkin and cider for $34, or diners can opt for a $75 four-course chef's choice menu. Reservations can be made on Adventure Dinner's website; some seats will be held for walk-ins.

On October 28, the team will host a ticketed Beetlejuice-themed dinner. Future themes will include the best of past Adventure Dinner menus and Santa's Luau, Stewart said.