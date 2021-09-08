 Advertisement For Bids – Colchester St BP22(4) RRFB Installation | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 08, 2021 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Advertisement For Bids – Colchester St BP22(4) RRFB Installation 

The Town of Colchester is seeking separate sealed BIDS for the Colchester ST BP22(4) Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) Installation project which generally includes installation of concrete bases and installation of RRFB units at locations along Route 2A/Main St in Colchester. Bids are due Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. Bid Documents are available at the following link: https://colchestervt.gov/Bids.aspx

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation