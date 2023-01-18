Advertisement for Bids: Town of Colchester 2023 Sidewalk Spot Repairs 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town is requested separate sealed bids for the 2023 Sidewalk Spot Repairs Project for concrete sidewalk repairs at various locations, which generally includes the sidewalk panel milling at 11 locations and the installation of approximately 380 square feet of replacement and new concrete sidewalk panels, subgrade materials, and associated items in accordance with these contract documents and the Town of Colchester Department of Public Works Specifications and Standards, effective date of November 12, 2019.
Questions related to the bid package are due to Lea Sanguinetti in writing by end of day on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023. Bids will be received by Lea Sanguinetti, Assistant Town Engineer at the Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17th, 2023 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
Each Bid must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the Owner for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the Bid. A Bid Bond may be used in lieu of a certified check.
A Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price will be required. (40 CFR §31.36(h))
All bidders must notify Lea Sanguinetti on their intent to bid so they can be placed on a Bidders List to receive any issued addenda or other pertinent information. Please notify the Town if email is not an acceptable method for receiving information and provide alternate means of contact. Please contact Lea Sanguinetti at lsanguinetti@colchestervt.gov.
For the complete Bid & Contract Documents, please visit the Town website at: https://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx
