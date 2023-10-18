Advertisement For Bids: Town Of Colchester Colchester Police Station Hvac Services And Preventative Maintenance 

Published October 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated October 18, 2023 at 10:12 a.m.
The Town of Colchester is requesting proposals for the Colchester Police Station HVAC Services and Preventative Maintenance Agreement. The contract for the services will be for a period of two (2) years, with an annual adjustment in compensation based on the CPI-W, Northeast Urban, Class B/C (all items).
All questions by prospective bidders as to the interpretations of the Contract & Bidding Documents must be submitted in writing to Randy Alemy, Senior Operations Manager, [email protected], by Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM.
Bids will be received by the Town of Colchester, at the Colchester Town Office Building at 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT until Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
Bidders shall have a minimum of 7 years' experience in the commercial HVAC and mechanical installation and maintenance industry. Bidders shall possess all state required licenses. Personnel assigned to perform maintenance at the Town of Colchester must be journeyman level with a minimum of 5 years of experience working on similar systems.
Bidders should submit the Bid Form, Bid Schedule, Certification Regarding Debarment, Suspension and other Responsibility Matter, and three (3) references from clients with preventative maintenance contracts of similar scope for the bid submission to be deemed complete.
For the complete Bid & Contract Documents, please visit the Town website at: https://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx
