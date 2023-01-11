Advertisement for Bids: Town of Colchester HVAC Preventative Maintenance Agreement – Colchester Town Buildings 

Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.
The Town of Colchester is requesting proposals for a HVAC Preventative Maintenance Agreement for twelve (12) Colchester Town Buildings. The scope of work includes providing all labor, materials, tools, equipment, supplies and supervision necessary to complete the specified HVAC preventative maintenance services as described in the contract for the twelve (12) Town buildings. The agreement will be for a period of three (3) years, with an annual adjustment in compensation to the contractor based on a percentage provided by the bidder in the Bid Schedule.
A mandatory pre-bid walk-through of all buildings will be offered on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 10:00AM. Any bidder interested should come to the Colchester Town Office, Department of Public Works located on the 2nd Floor, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT.
All questions by prospective bidders as to the interpretations of the Contract & Bidding Documents must be submitted in writing to Lea Sanguinetti, Assistant Town Engineer, lsanguinetti@colchestervt.gov, by end of day on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
Bids will be received by the Town of Colchester, at the Colchester Town Office Building at 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont until Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
Bidders shall have a minimum of 7 years' experience in the commercial HVAC and mechanical installation and maintenance industry. Bidders shall possess all state required licenses. Personnel assigned to perform maintenance at the Town of Colchester must be journeyman level with a minimum of 5 years of experience working on similar systems.
Bidders should submit the Bid Form, Bid Schedule, Certification Regarding Debarment, Suspension and other Responsibility Matter, and three (3) references from clients with preventative maintenance contracts of similar scope for the bid submission to be deemed complete.
For the complete Bid & Contract Documents, please visit the Town website at: https://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx
