Advertisement for Bids: Town of Colchester Pipe Lining 2023 

Published February 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Colchester is requesting separate sealed BIDS for pipe lining, spot repair or initial investigation of 15 stormwater pipe segments at various locations around Town. The scope of work includes pipe lining of a total of 1,052 linear feet of pipe. The Town strongly recommends interested bidders review the "Frequently Asked Questions" in the "Information for Bidders" section of the Contract & Bidding Documents. The specific locations of the pipe and images from the inspection videos are included in Appendix A of the Contract & Bidding Documents. Videos taken from inside the pipe are available for download here: https://colchestervt.gov/3256/File Transfer.
Bids will be received by: Brett McCreary, Environmental Engineering Technician, Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 until 11:00am on Friday, March 10th, 2023, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. A bid tabulation will be prepared and distributed upon request by interested parties.
Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the OWNER for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID bond may be used in lieu of a certified check. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS are available in electronic format upon request. Please contact Brett McCreary at BmcCreary@colchestervt.gov or 802-264-5515.
A non-mandatory pre-bid conference for prospective bidders will be held via Zoom Meeting/Conference Call on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023 at 2:00pm. Please contact Brett McCreary for information on how to participate. Questions regarding the Bid are due by Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 at 3:00pm. Responses to questions received will be provided to all interested bidders by Monday, March 6, 2023 at 5:00pm. All bidders must notify Brett McCreary of their intent to bid so they can be placed on a Bidders List to receive any issued addenda or other pertinent information. Please notify the Town if email is not an acceptable method for receiving information and provide alternate means of contact.
For the complete Bid & Contract Documents, please visit the Town website at: https://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx
