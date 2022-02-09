Advertisement For Bids: Town Of Colchester, Vt 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vt 05446 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Separate sealed BIDS for roadway line striping of various roads around Town. The scope of work includes a combination of line striping of the centerline and edgeline for a combined total of 517,150 linear feet. Work to be performed in accordance with the technical specifications provided in the Appendix, and the Town of Colchester Department of Public Works Specifications and Standards, effective date of November 12, 2019. All work for this project must be completed by June 17, 2022.
Questions related to the bid package are due to Lea Sanguinetti in writing by Friday, February 18, 2022. Bids will be received by Lea Sanguinetti, Assistant Town Engineer at the Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022. Due to covid-19, we will not be publicly opening the bids. A bid tabulation will be prepared and distributed upon request by interested parties.
Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the OWNER for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID bond may be used in lieu of a certified check.
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS are available in electronic format upon request. Please contact Lea Sanguinetti at lsanguinetti@colchestervt.gov or 802-264-5635.
