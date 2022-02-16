Advertisement For Bids: Town Of Colchester, VT 

Separate sealed BIDS for pipe lining, spot repair or initial investigation of 20 stormwater pipe segments at various locations around Town. The scope of work includes piping lining for 397 linear feet (LF) of 12" corrugated metal pipe (CMP), 24 LF of 15" CMP, 861 LF of 18" CMP, 332 LF of 24" CMP, and 82 LF of 15" polyethylene pipe (PE). We have two locations that we believe a spot repair may be adequate, specifically located on a 15" PE and 24" CMP, but are also asking for the full lining cost for these pipe segments separately in the event that action is determined to be necessary. Also, the work includes an initial investigation completed on 405 LF of 48" wide by 32" high CMP arch pipe. If these pipes are identified to be suitable candidates for lining, the contractor will furnish a price for the work to be completed this field season. The specific locations of the pipe and images from the inspection videos are included in Appendix A of the Contract & Bidding Documents. Videos taken from inside the pipe are available for download here: https://colchestervt.gov/3256/File-Transfer.
Bids will be received by: Lea Sanguinetti, Assistant Town Engineer, Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 until 11am on Friday, March 11th, 2022. Due to covid-19, we will not be publicly opening the bids. A bid tabulation will be prepared and distributed upon request by interested parties.
Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the OWNER for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID bond may be used in lieu of a certified check. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS are available in electronic format upon request. Please contact Lea Sanguinetti at lsanguinetti@colchestervt.gov or 802-264-5635.
A non-mandatory pre-bid conference for prospective bidders will be held via Zoom Meeting/Conference Call on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 2pm. Please contact Lea Sanguinetti for information on how to participate. Questions regarding the Bid are due by Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 at 3pm. All bidders must notify Lea Sanguinetti of their intent to bid so they can be placed on a Bidders List to receive any issued addenda or other pertinent information. Please notify the Town if email is not an acceptable method for receiving information and provide alternate means of contact.
