Advertisment For Bids: 2022 Capital Paving Program 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Separate sealed BIDS for the 2022 Capital Paving Program for the resurfacing of 4 roadways, and generally includes the placement of approximately 4,481 Tons of bituminous concrete pavement, cold planing (or milling), painted line striping, traffic control, and associated items. The specific locations of paving are included in Appendix A of the Contract & Bidding Documents. Bid Documents are available at the following link: https://colchestervt.gov/Bids.aspx
Bids will be received by: Lea Sanguinetti, Assistant Town Engineer, Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 until 3:00 pm on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Due to covid-19, we will not be publicly opening the bids. A bid tabulation will be prepared and distributed upon request by interested parties.
Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the OWNER for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID bond may be used in lieu of a certified check. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS are available in electronic format upon request. Please contact Lea Sanguinetti at lsanguinetti@colchestervt.gov or 802-264-5635.
A Performance BOND and a Payment BOND each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price will be required. (40 CFR 31.36(h))
A non-mandatory pre-bid conference for prospective bidders will be held via Zoom Meeting/Conference Call at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Please contact Lea Sanguinetti for information on how to participate. Questions regarding the Bid are due by end of day on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. All bidders must notify Lea Sanguinetti of their intent to bid so they can be placed on a Bidders List to receive any issued addenda or other pertinent information. Please notify the Town if email is not an acceptable method for receiving information and provide alternate means of contact
find, follow, fan us: