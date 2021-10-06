Advertisement for Bids: Town of Colchester, VT 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Maintenance and repairs are needed for the segment of the Colchester Causeway Connector Path from Airport Park to Mills Point Road. Work includes regrading, stabilizing, and paving approximately 360 linear feet of path, and resurfacing approximately 4690 linear feet of path with 3" of compact crusher dust. Bids will be received by: Glen Cuttitta, Parks and Recreation Director, Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 until 1:00 p.m. October 20, 2021, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at: Blueprints, etc., 20 Farrell Street, South Burlington, VT 05403 for the cost of reproduction for each set. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS are also available on the Town's website: https://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx. A mandatory pre-bid conference for prospective bidders will be held at the Colchester Town Offices, Champlain Conference Room on Thursday, October 7, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT.
find, follow, fan us: