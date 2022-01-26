 Advertisement for Bids: Town of Colchester, VT | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 26, 2022 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Advertisement for Bids: Town of Colchester, VT 

Landscape Maintenance Services are needed for Town of Colchester properties at 5 different locations within Colchester. Work includes mowing and trimming. Bids will be received by: Derek Mitchell, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director, Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 until 2:00 p.m. March 11, 2022, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. Copies of the CONTRACT & BIDDING DOCUMENTS may be obtained at the Town's website: https://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx. Questions by prospective BIDDERS must be submitted in writing by February 7, 2022.

