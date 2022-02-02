ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS: Town of Colchester, VT 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Town of Colchester is requesting bids for Plumbing Services which are needed for all Town owned buildings. Work will include performing plumbing services for various types of projects including but not limited to installing, maintaining, and repairing pipes and fixtures associated with heating, cooling, water distribution, and sanitation systems and other miscellaneous plumbing repairs as assigned. Work to also include but is not limited to, winterization and de-winterization of all Parks and Rec bathhouses. Bids will be received by: Justin Pero, Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 until 11:00 a.m. February 28, 2022. Due to Covid-19, we will not be publicly opening the bids. A bid tabulation will be prepared and distributed upon request by interested parties. Copies of the CONTRACT & BIDDING DOCUMENTS may be obtained at the Town's website: https://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx.
find, follow, fan us: