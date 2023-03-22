Advertisement for Bids Town of Jericho, Vermont 

Published March 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 23, 2023 at 9:39 a.m.
Town of Jericho (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:
Skunk Hollow Road Improvements
Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Town Garage located at 510 Browns Trace Road, PO Box 39, Jericho, VT 05465, until April 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. At that time the Bids received will be opened and reviewed.
The Project includes the following Work: Paving and roadway improvements.
Engineer's construction cost estimate is $400,000 to $500,000.
Obtaining the Bidding Documents
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is:
East Engineering, PLC
13 Jolina Ct, 2nd Floor, Richmond, VT
Prospective Bidders may obtain the Bidding Documents at East Engineering, by appointment only, and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.
Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office by paying $100 (non- refundable). PDF electronic sets of the Bidding Documents are available free of charge to Contractors and $100 (non-refundable) for third-parties/plan holder rooms/construction publications.
Pre-bid Conference (Mandatory)
A mandatory pre-bid conference for the Project will be held on March 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the project site. Meet on the shoulder of Skunk Hollow Road at the Route 117 intersection – please park on Skunk Hollow, not on Route 117. Bids will not be accepted from Bidders that do not attend the mandatory pre-bid conference.
Instructions to Bidders
Contractors interested in the project shall contact East Engineering for pre-qualification prior to obtaining bid documents or attending the pre-bid conference. For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.
This Advertisement is issued by:
Owner: Town of Jericho
Engineer: East Engineering, PLC
