Advertisement for Bids: Town of Jericho, VT: Bridge 15 Improvements 

Town of Jericho (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project: Bridge 15 Improvements



Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Town Garage located at 510 Browns Trace Road, PO Box 39, Jericho, VT 05465, until January 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. At that time the Bids received will be opened and reviewed.

The Project includes the following Work: Bridge repairs.



Obtaining the Bidding Documents

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is:

East Engineering, PLC

10523 Route 116, Hinesburg, VT 05461



Prospective Bidders may obtain the Bidding Documents at East Engineering, by appointment only, and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.



Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office by paying $50 (non‐ refundable). PDF electronic sets of the Bidding Documents are available free of charge.



Pre‐bid Conference (Mandatory)

A mandatory pre‐bid conference for the Project will be held on December 15, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the project site. Meet on the shoulder Fitzsimonds Road at the intersection with Browns Trace Road (approximately 200 yards south of the bridge) – we will then walk up to the bridge site. Bids will not be accepted from Bidders that do not attend the mandatory pre‐bid conference.



Instructions to Bidders

Contractors interested in the project shall contact East Engineering for pre‐qualification prior to obtaining bid documents or attending the pre‐bid conference. For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.



This Advertisement is issued by:

Owner: Town of Jericho

Engineer: East Engineering, PLC

EJCDC® C‐111, Advertisement for Bids for Construction Contract.

Copyright© 2018 National Society of Professional Engineers, American Council of Engineering Companies, and American Society of Civil Engineers. All rights reserved.





