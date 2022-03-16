Advertisement For Bids Town Of Richmond: Thompson Road Improvements 

General Notice
The Town of Richmond (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:
THOMPSON ROAD IMPROVEMENTS
Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Town Municipal Offices located at 203 Bridge Street, 3rd Floor, Richmond, VT 05676, until April 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. A Zoom option for attendance will also be available:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84308400576?pwd=d2xnNTVMaFBwdHkveko0dFp3OWdXZz09
Meeting ID: 843 0840 0576
Passcode: 158421
Phone: +1 929 205 6099
The Project includes the following Work:
Roadway improvements including aluminum box culvert, concrete headwalls, water/sewer work, roadway construction, and associated improvements.
The Engineer's construction cost estimate range is $200,000 - $300,000. The Project has a contractual duration of 45 days.
Obtaining the Bidding Documents
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is:
East Engineering, PLC
PO Box 1047, Richmond, VT 05477
Prospective Bidders may obtain or examine or purchase the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday, by appointment only. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be availablefrom the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.
Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office by paying $100 foreach set (non-refundable). PDF sets of the Bidding Documents are available free of charge.
Pre-bid Conference
A mandatory pre-bid conference for the Project will be held on March 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Project Site on Thompson Road (adjacent to the Farr Road intersection). Bids will not be accepted from Bidders that do not attend the mandatory pre-bid conference.
Instructions to Bidders.
For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.
This Advertisement is issued by:
Owner: Town of Richmond
Engineer: East Engineering, PLC
