Advertisement for Bids for the Town of Bristol 

Town of Bristol
(Owner)
1 South Street, Bristol, VT 05443
Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of:
Stoney Hill Business Park Infrastructure Project
will be received by The Town of Bristol at: 1 South Street, Bristol, VT 05443 (Town Offices) until 11:00 am (prevailing local time) on Thursday, June 24, 2021, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the OWNER for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID bond may be used in lieu of a certified check.
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:
Green Mountain Engineering, Inc., 1438 South Brownell Road, Williston, VT 05495
Town of Bristol, Town Offices, 1 South Street, Bristol, VT 05443
Works in Progress, 20 Farrell Street, Suite 103, South Burlington, VT 05403
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at the office of Green Mountain Engineering, Inc., located at 1438 South Brownell Road, Williston, VT 05495 upon a non-refundable payment of $120.00 for each set.
A Performance BOND and a Payment BOND each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price, will be required.
Federal minimum wage rates and public work employment laws are applicable. Federal Wage Rates under Davis-Bacon and Related Acts apply to this Contract and are incorporated herein. Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) requirements apply to this Contract. Potential Bidders shall reach out to the DBE firms via email and to keep a written record of the outreach and any responses received from the DBE firms. Once bids are opened, the lowest responsive bidder shall provide proof of their good faith effort in contacting the DBEs within five (5) days of bid opening.
A pre-bid conference for prospective bidders will be held at the Fire Station Building, located at: 79 West Street (Firehouse Drive) in Bristol, at 9:00 a.m. on June 11, 2021.
Representatives of Green Mountain Engineering and the Town of Bristol will be present to answer questions from bidders and discuss participation requirements.
