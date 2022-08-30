After a Bruising Primary Season, Vermont Democrats Call for Unity 

Democrats rallied in Montpelier on Tuesday to project a message of unity following spirited primary contests.
Candidates for all statewide offices and their staffs gathered at party headquarters and showered each other — victor and vanquished — with praise and pledges of support in the general election now just 10 weeks away.
“Sen. [Becca] Balint ran one heck of a campaign,” said Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Balint’s rival in the bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S. House. “And while it’s no secret I didn’t agree with all of it, no one can deny the choice of Vermonters. I am deeply pleased to be standing here in unwavering support of her candidacy.”
That race was the most closely watched and the most contentious, with Gray criticizing the $1.6 million in political action committee spending in support of Balint late in the contest. Just last week, Seven Days reported new details about who paid for the bulk of those ads.
In the end, a race many expected to be close was a rout, with Balint garnering 60 percent of the vote to Gray's 36.
Gray revealed that she and Balint met on Tuesday morning and had a “productive conversation.”
Gray said she’s convinced that Balint would support issues that she cares about in Washington, D.C., including childcare, paid family leave, climate action and “championing campaign finance reform.” If elected, Balint will be the first congresswoman to represent Vermont.
click to enlarge
-
Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days
-
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray
Balint was equally effusive in her praise of Gray, saying Gray had honored their agreement not to let their campaigning affect their work in the Vermont Senate. Balint is the Senate president pro tempore, and Gray presides over the body.
Balint said the meeting with Gray underscored their shared values.
“She is going to continue to be a champion on reproductive rights, on human rights, on LGBTQ rights and on racial justice,” Balint said.
Party chair Anne Lezak said she couldn’t be prouder of the field of candidates that Democrats put forward this year. While some may be skeptical about whether the Balint and Gray campaigns have truly buried the hatchet, Lezak said she believes their mutual praise for one another is genuine.
“I think the fact that they met this morning says a lot,” Lezak said.
The event was moved from the Statehouse lawn to inside party headquarters, where a balky air conditioning system made for a steamy afternoon. Outside, though, there was romance in the air.
click to enlarge
-
Kevin McCallum
-
David Zuckerman renewed his vows with wife Rachel Nevitt outside the rally.
Rachel Nevitt, wife of lieutenant governor candidate David Zuckerman, surprised him by approaching solemnly on the sidewalk. She wore an elegant dress and carried a head of broccoli as a bouquet. It was their 20th wedding anniversary, and the couple re-exchanged rings and vows and smooched before a cheering crowd.
As she left the event, Sen. Alison Clarkson (D-Windsor) pronounced it a success.
“Unity doesn’t mean we all have to love each other,” she said. “It means we have to work together under the same tent.”