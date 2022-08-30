After a Bruising Primary Season, Vermont Democrats Call for Unity 

Just last week, Seven Days reported new details about who paid for the bulk of those ads.







Gray revealed that she and Balint met on Tuesday morning and had a “productive conversation.”

Democrats rallied in Montpelier on Tuesday to project a message of unity following spirited primary contests.Candidates for all statewide offices and their staffs gathered at party headquarters and showered each other — victor and vanquished — with praise and pledges of support in the general election now just 10 weeks away.“Sen. [Becca] Balint ran one heck of a campaign,” said Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Balint’s rival in the bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S. House. “And while it’s no secret I didn’t agree with all of it, no one can deny the choice of Vermonters. I am deeply pleased to be standing here in unwavering support of her candidacy.”That race was the most closely watched and the most contentious, with Gray criticizing the $1.6 million in political action committee spending in support of Balint late in the contest.