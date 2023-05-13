After a Wrenching Debate Over Homelessness, Vermont Legislature Adjourns 

Several Democratic and Progressive lawmakers said they could not support the budget unless more is done to help homeless people facing eviction from motels, suggesting the budget fight is far from over.



click to enlarge Kevin McCallum

Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington)





Cina said the budget will not prevent a looming crisis when 1,800 households are evicted from motels as the pandemic-era housing program winds down. The number of people being kicked out of the motels in coming weeks was equal to 70 encampments the size of the one that the city of Burlington dismantled on Sears Lane in 2021, Cina said. “The budget before us abandons our most vulnerable Vermonters,” Rep. Brian Cina (P/D-Burlington) said.



“The mass eviction from hotels is going to create a new public health emergency,” he said.



The worst part is the administration knew the emergency program was ending and had plenty of time to plan to transition people to long-term housing but didn't, Rep. Mari Cordes (D-Lincoln) said.



“It is not a money problem, but a problem of political will and a disaster in the making,” Cordes said.



Rep. Troy Hedrick (P/D-Burlington) called the budget “a profound disappointment” that was contributing to his disillusionment with the legislative process. He said was stunned to realize that instead of addressing people’s desperate housing needs, the budget “parked” $14 million until 2025 on the premise that it would be needed to match future federal infrastructure dollars.



He said the motel program has been a “very small Band-Aid” on the wound of homelessness in Vermont.



“This budget is simply ripping off that Band-Aid while that wound is still trying to heal,” Hedrick said.



Many lawmakers who expressed disappointment over the motel program nevertheless said they would support the budget because of the spending on housing and number of other initiatives that it does include.



“This budget, while not perfect ... still makes over $200 million of investments in helping the most vulnerable Vermonters,” said Rep. Tom Stevens (D-Waterbury) .

House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) thanked lawmakers for their hard work and urged them to take pride in the progress they made this session. “Together we have governed with purpose and built a stronger foundation for Vermont, one that moves all 14 Vermont counties forward,” she said shortly before adjourning around 11:30 p.m.

Housing

Under tremendous pressure to fix the state’s housing crisis, lawmakers tried to both make big new investments in affordable housing and relax development restrictions in downtowns.



The result was the sprawling



The changes to municipal zoning and Act 250 in the bill often received more debate than the financing, however. The bill would loosen restrictive zoning that some say blocks the construction of affordable housing. One change is to require communities to allow duplexes wherever single-family homes are allowed.



The result was the sprawling S. 100 , known as the "Home" bill, which spends $116 million on a wide variety of housing programs. It dedicates $50 million to mixed-income affordable housing, $20 million in grants to fix up rental properties, $20 million to speed the construction of homes of middle-income people, $2 million for first-time home buyers and $500,000 to update mobile home parks.

The changes to municipal zoning and Act 250 in the bill often received more debate than the financing, however. The bill would loosen restrictive zoning that some say blocks the construction of affordable housing. One change is to require communities to allow duplexes wherever single-family homes are allowed.

Related changes to Act 250, the state's land use and development law, include raising the cap on the number of homes a person can build within five miles within five years without facing review under the law. Instead of 10, the new limit would be 25 units in downtowns and areas designated for growth.

click to enlarge Kevin McCallum

House leaders meeting during a lull in the lengthy floor session Friday

click to enlarge Kevin McCallum

Senate Secretary John Bloomer discussing adjournment options with House and Senate chiefs of staff

will boost salaries during the 18-week session and pay lawmakers one-fifth of that salary when they’re out of session. Rank-and-file lawmakers currently receive $14,616 plus allowances for food and lodging. By 2027, their salary would more than double, to at least $29,766 annually, and they could get health insurance coverage.