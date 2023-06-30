After Affirmative Action Ruling, Vermont Colleges Say They're Committed to Diversity 

"Nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise," Roberts wrote.



Middlebury College, which uses affirmative action in its admissions, pointed to that section of Roberts' ruling in a letter to the school community about the high court's decision.









Middlebury recently announced the continuation of its started as a three-year pilot program during the pandemic and has been re-upped for another three years.



Middlebury directly cited the policy as a critical component of increasing diversity and accessibility.

"Applications will continue to be evaluated holistically based on a number of criteria, including grades, recommendations, community engagement, co-curricular activities, and essays," the school wrote in its announcement.

Patton also said the school will implement the necessary steps to comply with the Supreme Court’s decision in the coming weeks, but, when asked, the college declined to comment on specifics.Middlebury recently announced the continuation of its test-optional policy , in which applicants who don't submit SAT or ACT scores are still given "full and equal consideration." The program "We will abide by the law as we stay true to our mission and commitment to create and maintain an inclusive community with full and equitable participation for all," president Laurie Patton wrote. "As shared in our spring message about inclusive admissions, diverse communities are more creative and rigorous in their deliberations and able to fulfill their mission more effectively. That value is core to our mission, and we will continue to be mission driven in our recruitment of the best students from across the nation and the world."





As of the fall of 2022, Middlebury's entire student body was 56.4 percent white, 31.6 percent "underrepresented minority" and 11.9 percent international. Ten years earlier, the percentage of white students sat at 70.7 percent, underrepresented minority students made up 19.3 percent, and 10 percent were international.



"Using race as one factor among many has allowed Middlebury to welcome classes with students from a wider range of backgrounds and perspectives than the Middlebury of the early 20th century," Julia Ferrante, associate vice president for public affairs, wrote in an email to Seven Days.



It's unclear if the University of Vermont uses affirmative action in its admissions policies, but the racial makeup of its student body has stayed relatively the same over the past decade: around 81 percent white. That's more diverse than the state as a whole, which is about 94 percent white, according to the most recent U.S. Census data. Data from the last 10 years show that Middlebury has been steadily increasing its diversity. Last year, 52 percent of students admitted in the class of 2026 were people of color — a 5 percentage-point increase from the class of 2025, according to the school’s website.

"Both programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority. "We have never permitted admissions programs to work in that way, and we will not do so today."Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the court, blasted the decision in a blistering dissent that called it "a tragedy for us all.""Although formal race-linked legal barriers are gone, race still matters to the lived experiences of all Americans in innumerable ways, and today’s ruling makes things worse, not better," she wrote.The decision found that using race in the admissions process violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. But the ruling could make the college application essay all the more important. Applicants can still discuss race in essays, even if the ruling bans race as a determining factor in the admissions process.