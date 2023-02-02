After Alburgh Brawl, School District Bans Fans From Basketball Games 

click to enlarge Nikolay Mamluke | Dreamstime

boys' seventh- and eighth-grade basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans City School. Bystanders shot video that shows people, both adults and children, pushing and hitting each other.



The Chief Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy, and his cause and manner of death were "pending further investigation," according to the Vermont State Police, who are investigating the brawl.

School officials said their decision to bar spectators is meant to ensure safety. Their letter says what happened at the game "can not be tolerated" and "runs contrary to everything we believe athletics in education should be." While most spectators support good sportsmanship, it says, "[W]e can not ignore the increase in spectator misconduct at school sporting events throughout Vermont, including in our gymnasiums."

The letter says school officials want Vermont leaders to not only condemn misconduct by spectators at games but also to consider appropriate responses.

Eleven school officials signed the letter. Read it here:

The Grand Isle Supervisory Union will not allow spectators at home basketball games for the rest of the season following an on-court brawl, school officials announced on Thursday.The fight erupted on Tuesday night at the Alburgh Community Education Center, which hosted a