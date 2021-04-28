 After Failed Merger Votes, Essex Junction Plans to Break From the Town of Essex | Politics | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

April 28, 2021 News + Opinion » Politics

After Failed Merger Votes, Essex Junction Plans to Break From the Town of Essex 

By

The original print version of this article was headlined "A Village Scorned"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More Politics »

More By This Author

About The Author

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.

Trending

Rites of Passage Can Be Deadly in the Creepy Danish TV Drama 'Equinox'
Art Review: Tony Shull, Sequoia Salon
Some Vermont Businesses Didn’t Need Pandemic Aid They Received, State Auditor Says
Bottom Line: Kaden Apparel Outfits Women for Mountain Biking as More and More Hit the Trail
Vermont Has Endangered Transgender Prisoners. Change Is Coming — but Is It Enough?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a news tip
+ send a letter to the editor

Latest in Politics

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation