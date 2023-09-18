Afterglow Music Festival to 'Shine the Light on Suicide Awareness' 

- courtesy of Afterglow
- AJ Holzscheiter
The Afterglow Music Festival
returns for its fourth year this Saturday, September 23, at the Hard'ack Recreation Area in St. Albans. The one-day fest features food trucks, beer and full bar service, as well as a climbing wall and assorted field games. Music headliners include New York City ’80s tribute act Rubix Kube
, Vermont rockers Cozy
and local Americana band Troy Millette and the Fire Below
.
John Holzscheiter and Andrea Wells founded Afterglow to raise suicide awareness after their 18-year-old son AJ died of suicide in December 2018.
"AJ was a phenomenal athlete," Holzcheiter said of his son, who played soccer, lacrosse and had a special passion for alpine skiing. "But in the last few years, he had to deal with some really serious injuries that impacted everything, from sports to his social life."
AJ had suffered multiple injuries to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee, leading to years of rehab. That time on the sidelines was particularly tough on the young athlete, who wasn't sure he'd ever be able to ski again.
"Skiing, and just being active in general, was everything to AJ," Wells said by phone. "Every time his body failed him, it broke his heart."
Throwing himself into physical rehabilitation, AJ worked hard his sophomore and junior year of high school to get back on the ski slopes. Finally, after a big snowstorm in late November 2018, he was ready to make a long-awaited return to skiing.
"He had his skis laid out to hit Jay Peak the next day," Holzcheiter recalled.
Unbeknownst to his parents, AJ had seriously reinjured himself that day in gym glass after falling on his knees while playing broom ball. Though he never told them, Holzcheiter believes his son knew immediately that he had torn his ACL for a third time.
AJ took his life that night.
In the wake of their son's suicide, Holzcheiter and Wells wanted to find a way to not only celebrate AJ's memory but also raise awareness for suicide.
"We certainly weren't experts on the subject," Wells said. "Most people don't talk or think about suicide until it impacts their lives. Especially with young men."
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention
reported that in 2021, males were nearly four times as likely to take their own lives than females. Almost 50,000 people died by suicide in 2021, making it the 11th leading cause of death in America. That same year saw an estimated 1.7 million suicide attempts.
"It's a tough subject to broach, but it's so important [that] we teach people to talk about it, especially with their children," Holzcheiter said.
With that goal in mind, they launched the Afterglow Music Festival in 2019.
"AJ was always the DJ," his father explained. "Music meant a lot to him, so it felt right to celebrate him with a music festival."
click to enlarge
- courtesy of artist ©️ Seven Days
- Troy Millette
"It's special that we hold it at Hard'ack
,"Wells added. AJ spent a lot of time at the St. Albans recreation area, which includes a small ski area. The festival has been held there every year of its existence "And to do it so close to AJ's birthday makes it perfect," Wells said.
Afterglow is a nonprofit foundation as well, which partners with Northwestern Counseling and Support Systems
and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
. Both organizations will be at the festival with informational booths and holding talks throughout the afternoon.
"It's always tough this time of the year when we get near AJ's birthday," Wells said. "And putting the festival together is a lot of work for all of us. But it's just so rewarding to be able to remember him in this special way, and to get a really, really important discussion going."
For tickets and more information, visit afterglowfoundation.com
.