Alburgh Man Dies After Brawl at Middle School Basketball Game 

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of an Alburgh man who was involved in a brawl that broke out during a Tuesday night basketball game at Alburgh Community Education Center. The man, 60-year-old Russell Giroux, sought medical attention after leaving the game and was pronounced dead at the hospital later that night.





In a community letter released on Wednesday, Grand Isle Supervisory Union superintendent Michael Clark wrote that, in the wake of the incident, "our immediate goal is to remind and educate our students and families that our school culture is one of family, community, and kindness.



"We need our students and community to commit to the positive culture that our school community expects and deserves," Clark wrote. He commended coaches, players and staff from both Alburgh and St. Albans City for supporting students during the fight and said the supervisory union had arranged for additional support for students and staff who needed it.





The altercation occurred during a boys' seventh and eighth grade basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans City School. Just before 7 p.m., state police were called to "a large fight involving multiple spectators," the agency said in a press release. When troopers arrived, the fight had ended and some of those involved, including Giroux, had already left the school.Giroux subsequently sought medical attention and was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, where he was pronounced dead. The chief medical examiner's office in Burlington will conduct on autopsy on Giroux to determine his cause and manner of death, according to the press release.obtained a 25-second video that captured some of the fight. It showed more than 10 spectators — men and women — and at least one student athlete throwing punches and pushing each other on the basketball court. A group of people appear to tackle a man to the ground and hit him, while a referee repeatedly blows a whistle and spectators scream. The video also shows two men engaging in a fistfight that several people attempt to break up.In a press release on Wednesday, Maple Run Unified School District superintendent Bill Kimball — whose school district includes St. Albans City School — extended condolences to Giroux's family and friends.