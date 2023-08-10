 All-Star Vermont Musicians Channel Bob Dylan for Flood Relief at the Flynn | Music Feature | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local | Get a Newspaper | #8b0150
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 10, 2023 Music » Music Feature

All-Star Vermont Musicians Channel Bob Dylan for Flood Relief at the Flynn 

By

Published August 10, 2023 at 5:05 p.m.

Bob Wagner - LUKE AWTRY ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Luke Awtry ©️ Seven Days
  • Bob Wagner
An all-star cast of Vermont musicians is coming together to aid local farmers affected by the July floods. And they're paying tribute to the music of Bob Dylan while they're at it.

On Thursday, September 7, at the Flynn Main Stage in Burlington, guitarist Bob Wagner (Kat Wright, Dark Side of the Mountain) leads a local supergroup dubbed the Hug Your Farmer Band. The who's who of Vermont musicians includes Phish bassist Mike Gordon, keyboardist Ray Paczkowski (Trey Anastasio Band), soul duo Dwight + Nicole, Kat Wright, Steve Hadeka (Matthew Mercury), Matt LaRocca of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, and plenty more.
click to enlarge Mike Gordon - ANDY MANN
  • Andy Mann
  • Mike Gordon
The Hug Your Farmer series, originally organized by Burlington musician Rich Price of the Sweet Remains, has been raising money for Vermont farmers since 2011. Its first concert was a similarly star-studded benefit at the Higher Ground Ballroom for Pete's Greens following a devastating fire at the Craftsbury farm. Subsequent editions of the series have featured Grace Potter, Guster's Ryan Miller, Jon Fishman and Page McConnell of Phish, and Dave Matthews.

Wagner, Price and Flynn programming director Matt Rogers organized next month's concert.

Taking inspiration from Dylan's classic track "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall," the Hug Your Farmer Band will perform a selection of Dylan songs over the course of the evening. Wagner, who has recently led all-star lineups for birthday shows at Higher Ground and a tribute to Bill Withers at the Backside 405 summer series in Burlington, knows just how effective this crew of musicians can be.

"Having led the band on these shows in the past, I know the musical impact it delivers is palpable for both the audience and the performers," Wagner wrote in an email. "There's a real feeling of being in the room together and, not to state the obvious, but this is clearly a time for folks to come together and help each other out."

All net proceeds from the benefit will go the Vermont Community Foundation's VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund 2023. The nonprofit has already directed more than $1 million in funds to Vermonters impacted by the July floods. Wagner also revealed that they have a donor match for up to $100,000.

"If we raise $20K, we'll actually raise $40K. If we raise $50K, we actually raise $100K," Wagner explained. "That kind of match will go a long way in terms of helping out farms who have lost crops, infrastructure and equipment due to flooding."

For more information and to purchase tickets to the benefit, go to flynnvt.org.

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Music Feature »

About The Author

Chris Farnsworth

Chris Farnsworth
Bio:
 Music editor Chris Farnsworth has written countless albums reviews and features on Vermont's best musicians, and has seen more shows than is medically advisable. He's played in multiple bands over decades in the local scene and is a recording artist in his own right. He can often be found searching for the perfect soft pretzel or listening to a podcast about the X-Men.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Trending in the Alternative Press

+ add your show

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation