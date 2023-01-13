Allegations of Racism Scuttle Vermont Girls' Basketball Games 

click to enlarge
Updated at 3:12 p.m.
-
© Joe Sohm | Dreamstime.com
Both Rice Memorial High School and Burlington High School postponed girls' basketball games against Champlain Valley Union High School over the past week after learning about a TikTok video containing the N-word that a CVU player posted last month.
And on Thursday, the Middlebury Union High School girls' basketball team canceled a game with Enosburg Falls High School in response to what Middlebury players characterized as three "racist attacks" by Enosburg spectators toward Middlebury athletic teams over the past two years.
Rice's January 6 junior varsity and varsity girls' basketball games against CVU were postponed over students' concerns about the TikTok video, according to Rice's athletic director Neil Brodeur. He said he and CVU activities director Ricky McCollum hope to get the teams together for a discussion, then find a time to make up the games.
Burlington High School girls' basketball players opted out of their game on Thursday against CVU because they learned about the TikTok post "and didn't feel enough was being done in response," according to Burlington School District spokesperson Russ Elek.
A January 12 post on the Instagram account bhs.girlsbasketball reads: "The BHS girls basketball team is bringing light to a racist video posted by a cvu athlete. We as a team believe that racism is not a trend, nor is it any type of entertainment for social media ... We hope cvu will take further action regarding this students (sic) consequences."
In the TikTok video, obtained by Seven Days, the CVU player appears with a young Black woman. The player is seen pulling the young woman by her hair as a voice-over says, "Got your [N-word] — but you can get 'em back at your local Chevrolet dealership." Both girls are laughing during the approximately five-second video.
The game postponements prompted CVU principal Adam Bunting to issue an open letter
to Vermont students on Thursday. He explained what the school had done in response to the video and urged other teams around the state to play the CVU girls' basketball team as scheduled.
The CVU player made "the terrible decision in December to follow a TikTok trend and post a video that was racially insensitive — at best," Bunting wrote. "Because the student made the video with a family member who is a person of color, she wrongly believed that it was okay to post something that used the N-word."
Though the CVU student took down the video within an hour, it was forwarded to Bunting and activities director McCollum. They met with the student on New Year's Day to discuss it, Bunting wrote in his letter. School administrators also took away the student's title of team captain, suspended her from gameplay, removed her from school leadership clubs and had her begin a restorative justice process.
"Last but not least," Bunting wrote, "this student has experienced significant consequences in her life outside of school, but this is not my story to tell."
Bunting said in the letter that he learned on Thursday that other teams were considering forfeiting games against CVU girls' basketball.
"Before you make this move," Bunting urged, "I’d ask for your trust and remind you that the review of our policies is my responsibility — not our players. I ask you to trust that this player has and is experiencing consequences about which you don’t know. I ask you to trust that she views the video as the worst mistake of her life — because she is learning how much she hurt others, in addition to the consequences of her actions."
Bunting said he and McCollum met with Burlington girls' basketball players and school administrators. The schools plan to reschedule the matchup after a restorative process is undertaken.
"We are grateful to Principal Bunting and AD McCollum for meeting with our team, hearing from them, and being willing to work together on a path forward," Elek, the Burlington schools spokesperson, wrote in an email on Thursday.
Vermont Principals' Association executive director Jay Nichols, whose organization governs school sports in the state, also praised CVU's response to the situation.
"CVU has dealt with the situation in an appropriate manner both on the discipline end and the educational end," Nichols wrote in an email on Friday. "We are very appreciative of their principal and athletic director for the seriousness and professionalism they have shown in investigating the situation and the steps they have taken to ensure that student-athletes are able to participate in sports free from these types of behaviors and move forward."
Meanwhile, at Middlebury Union High School, the decision to forgo a girls' basketball game with Enosburg Falls High School on Thursday due to past behavior by Enosburg spectators "was driven completely by our girls basketball team," according to Addison Central School District superintendent Peter Burrows.
"They have been meeting with MUHS administration over the course of the season, and did considerable reflection to come to this decision," Burrows wrote in an email on Friday. "We support them and their voice to stand up to racism."
The Middlebury players wrote about the postponement on Instagram.
"Over the past two years, with three separate incidents, Middlebury athletic teams have experienced racist attacks from Enosburg spectators ... Enosburg does not seem to have addressed these issues with the robustness that is required," the Thursday post from the account muhsgirlsbball reads.
It continues: "We feel that the blame should not be placed solely on the individuals who made the racist comments, but rather this is a systemic issue that must be addressed more holistically. The Middlebury Union High School girls' basketball team feel that they need to take a stand and will not tolerate racist behavior from fans or spectators. It is for this reason that we have made the decision to forgo traveling to Enosburg Falls High School for our scheduled game."
Franklin Northeast superintendent Lynn Cota said that her supervisory union, which includes Enosburg Falls High School, "agreed to work with Middlebury to prioritize their students’ safety around the basketball game and have gone even further to invite Middlebury to work with us and together with our students to continue to learn and heal from the harm that has occurred.”
Cota said that in the past year, two Enosburg student spectators at Enosburg-Middlebury girls' sporting events were found to have made racist comments and those students were disciplined. A third incident which allegedly happened a year ago was reported by Middlebury High School to Enosburg Falls High School just this week.
Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union has been "actively working as a learning community to provide a safe and healthy atmosphere for all kids .... It takes a lot of very hard work, which we are committed to continuing," Cota wrote.
The VPA also has taken several steps in the past year to address racism in school sports, following a September 2021 incident
in which Winooski soccer players alleged they were the targets of racist insults during a game against Enosburg Falls.
The association created an online form
where anyone can report a concern about a grade 5-12 sporting event. Officials must undergo anti-bias training and the VPA formed a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee last year made up of athletic directors and principals. A statement condemning "hazing, harassment and bullying of any kind" is also supposed to be read at all school-sponsored sporting events.
"Most fans are well-behaved," Nichols wrote on Friday. "It is just a few that do something really stupid that impacts everyone and schools are addressing these spectators when these things occur, including removing people and in some cases banning them from attendance in the future."
Nichols said he's not aware of any other situations — aside from the CVU and Middlebury-Enosburg Falls matchups — where games were postponed or canceled in reaction to behavior deemed racist.