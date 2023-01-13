Allegations of Racism Scuttle Vermont Girls' Basketball Games 

Enosburg does not seem to have addressed these issues with the robustness that is required," the Thursday post from the account

Franklin Northeast superintendent Lynn Cota said that her supervisory union, which includes Enosburg Falls High School, "agreed to work with Middlebury to prioritize their students’ safety around the basketball game and have gone even further to invite Middlebury to work with us and together with our students to continue to learn and heal from the harm that has occurred.”



Cota said that in the past year, two Enosburg student spectators at Enosburg-Middlebury girls' sporting events were found to have made racist comments and those students were disciplined. A third incident which allegedly happened a year ago was reported by Middlebury High School to Enosburg Falls High School just this week.



Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union has been "actively working as a learning community to provide a safe and healthy atmosphere for all kids .... It takes a lot of very hard work, which we are committed to continuing," Cota wrote.

"CVU has dealt with the situation in an appropriate manner both on the discipline end and the educational end," Nichols wrote in an email on Friday. "We are very appreciative of their principal and athletic director for the seriousness and professionalism they have shown in investigating the situation and the steps they have taken to ensure that student-athletes are able to participate in sports free from these types of behaviors and move forward."Meanwhile, at Middlebury Union High School, the decision to forgo a girls' basketball game with Enosburg Falls High School on Thursday due to past behavior by Enosburg spectators "was driven completely by our girls basketball team," according to Addison Central School District superintendent Peter Burrows."They have been meeting with MUHS administration over the course of the season, and did considerable reflection to come to this decision," Burrows wrote in an email on Friday. "We support them and their voice to stand up to racism.""Over the past two years, with three separate incidents, Middlebury athletic teams have experienced racist attacks from Enosburg spectators ...It continues: "We feel that the blame should not be placed solely on the individuals who made the racist comments, but rather this is a systemic issue that must be addressed more holistically. The Middlebury Union High School girls' basketball team feel that they need to take a stand and will not tolerate racist behavior from fans or spectators. It is for this reason that we have made the decision to forgo traveling to Enosburg Falls High School for our scheduled game."