American Flatbread to Open in Stowe 

click to enlarge File: Caleb Kenna

American Flatbread Burlington Hearth

A new outpost of American Flatbread from Third Place, the company behind American Flatbread Burlington Hearth, will open this summer at 1190 Mountain Road, Third Place cofounder Rob Downey confirmed. The location previously housed Tres Amigos restaurant and longtime local venue the Rusty Nail Stage, both of which closed in October 2021.

Downey said Third Place has no plans to open an entertainment venue. "We are likely to incorporate some beer-making component along the way, just not immediately," he wrote.

This is the second Stowe move for the company in the past year. In January, Third Place announced that it had taken an ownership stake in Idletyme Brewing.