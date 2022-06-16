Amtrak Train to Depart Burlington for First NYC Run on July 29 

"This long-desired service will give a boost to our economic recovery at a critical time, and give travelers a new, lower-carbon connection to New York and the rest of the Amtrak system," Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said in a statement.

Another train, the Vermonter, also connects the Green Mountain State to NYC. But its route, which starts in Essex Junction and heads through Massachusetts and Connecticut, takes about nine hours. That's an hour and a half more than the new Burlington-Manhattan route on the expanded Ethan Allen Express line, which will cut over to Albany, N.Y., before heading south through the Hudson Valley. Burlington hasn't had a passenger rail link to the outside world since June 26, 1953, though efforts to restore it date back decades. The northern terminus for the Ethan Allen Express is currently in Rutland, though that will change in late July. The state and feds have spent tens of millions of dollars improving the railway between Rutland and Burlington to allow the Amtrak train to run at 59 mph.Another train, the Vermonter, also connects the Green Mountain State to NYC. But its route, which starts in Essex Junction and heads through Massachusetts and Connecticut, takes about nine hours. That's an hour and a half more than the new Burlington-Manhattan route on the expanded Ethan Allen Express line, which will cut over to Albany, N.Y., before heading south through the Hudson Valley.

“This new service will benefit Vermonters in countless ways, all while helping to grow our economy," Gov. Phil Scott was quoted as saying in the release.The new service will run daily, with departures from Burlington at 10:10 a.m. and an estimated arrival of 5:45 p.m. at New York's Penn Station. Northbound trips leave Penn Station at 2:21 p.m. and arrive in Burlington at 9:55 p.m., according to the release. Fares will begin at $75 each way, though the agency teased promotional pricing, including 50 percent fare discounts over the summer.Ticket sales have yet to begin.