An Early Thaw Causes Maple Sap to Run — and Sugar Makers to Start Boiling 

click to enlarge
-
Anne Wallace Allen ©️ Seven Days
-
Ruth Goodrich of Goodrich's Maple Farm in Cabot
The spell of warm weather that started in late December got the maple sap running, and some of the state’s largest syrup producers are boiling it already. While sugar making is more commonly associated with the end of winter, the earlier activity has become typical, said producers who were hard at work.
“Mother Nature is weird; she can flip fast,” said Ruth Goodrich, who has been making maple syrup with her husband Glenn at the couple’s Goodrich’s Maple Farm since 1979. “This is not unusual."
Temperatures reached into the upper 50s in Burlington on Friday. Last month was the ninth warmest December on record in Burlington, said Mark Breen, the senior meteorologist at the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury.
Normally, maple producers wait for the warmer days and below-freezing nights of March and April to collect sap and boil it. The increase in early boiling is not a result of the climate crisis, said Mark Isselhardt, a specialist in maple at the University of Vermont Extension. Instead, it's a result of changes in Vermont's maple industry.
While that includes hundreds of small syrup producers, some large operations have been developed over the last few decades. They tend to tap trees early because they need to cover a vast amount of forest in order to be ready for the late-winter sap run.
“There’s only so many hours in the day, so people start tapping in January and in December, even,” Isselhardt said.
And whether the producers are ready to collect or not, the sap will flow when temperatures fluctuate from below freezing to above.
Then, “You have to figure out what you’re going to do with the darn stuff,” Ruth Goodrich said.
For the Goodriches, that means boiling. The family has 150,000 taps on 6,000 leased acres, with facilities in Cabot and Eden. On Monday, Glenn Goodrich was boiling sap in Eden. He said he boiled in January 2021 as well.
“I wish we could tap later, but it just isn’t possible with the manpower we have,” Glenn Goodrich said.
Evan Branon, too, was boiling at his family’s sugarhouse in Fairfield on Monday. The family taps 90,000 trees on 4,500 acres.
“It’s not going to affect the season,” he said of the early boil.
It’s not clear how climate change is affecting Vermont's maple producers. While temperatures are rising, threatening to increase the stress on maple trees, the maple industry has been extracting sap much more efficiently in recent years thanks to new technology that allows processes such as reverse osmosis, which removes water from the sap far more efficiently than the traditional boiling.
Last year, Vermonters produced 2.5 million gallons of syrup, an 800,000-gallon increase from the year before. The sap flowed on New Year’s Day last year, too, according to the Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, and per-tap yield was significantly higher than that of the year before. The season lasted 40 days, compared with just 29 days in 2021.
Scientists are studying the ways that climate change affects tree health. A 2019 paper
from Dartmouth College predicted that Canada — which produces most of the world’s maple syrup — will increase production as the planet warms. The paper said in Vermont, the largest producer in the U.S., production would decrease.
But Isselhardt has more nuanced expectations for Vermont's maple-sugaring future. While rising temperatures do affect maple trees, he said, the outcome for maple producers really depends on a six- to eight-week period each spring.
“You can have defoliation, drought, environmental factors, but a lot of that can be swamped by how good or maybe how bad the weather is during the production season,” he said. “If we get some decent sugaring weather — good cold nights and warm days — in the heart of the season, the production will be just fine.”