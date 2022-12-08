An Illinois Developer Is Claiming CityPlace Burlington as Its Own 

click to enlarge Courtesy

A rendering of the CityPlace Burlington project

click to enlarge Screenshot

Hawthorne's "plans" for CityPlace

Later Thursday, Vish's colleague Paul Hodes told Seven Days that Hawthorne mistakenly submitted an old version of the brochure that dated back to when Vish had approached Sinex about purchasing the project. Hawthorne may have considered CityPlace a "pipeline project" at the time, Hodes said.



But Hodes — an attorney and former member of Congress from New Hampshire — said at the time of the Chicago Business interview, Vish was under the impression he had a deal in place with Sinex.



"Whatever [Vish] said or didn't say, what I can tell you is Hawthorne is not involved in CityPlace," he said.