 An Invitation to Bidders | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 22, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

An Invitation to Bidders 

PROJECT: STUART AVENUE APARTMENTS
111 Stuart Avenue, Colchester, VT 05446

OWNER: Champlain Housing Trust

88 King Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Evernorth

100 Bank Street, Suite 400, Burlington, VT 05401

ARCHITECT: Rabideau Architects

550 Hinesburg Road, Suite 101

South Burlington, VT 05403

CONSTRUCTION MANAGER: Wright & Morrissey, Inc.

99 Swift Street, Suite 100

South Burlington, VT 05403

Phone: 802-863-4541

Email: jlacasse@wmorrissey.com &
bids@wmorrissey.com

Fax: 802-865-1253

BID DUE: Wednesday September 29, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m.

• Wright & Morrissey, Inc. is seeking qualified subcontractor bids for all trades for the above reference project. Women and minority owned businesses, small locally owned businesses and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to apply. Contract security in a form acceptable to the Construction Manager may be required. All potential bidders shall demonstrate the ability to provide such security.

• This project is subject to all requirements of the City of Colchester, MBE/WBE/Section 3, Davis-Bacon Act, payroll reporting, certification for contracts, grants, loans & cooperative agreements, certification regarding debarment, suspension, ineligibility and voluntary exclusion, and disclosure of lobbying activities.

• This project involves the new construction of a 36 unit, 4 story multi-family housing building with an underground parking garage and associated site work. Contact Wright & Morrissey, Inc. for bid packages.

• Any bidding subcontractor without a prior working history with Wright & Morrissey, Inc. is asked to submit an AIA-305 Contractors Qualification Statement or equivalent references sufficient to indicate the bidding subcontractor is qualified to perform the work being bid.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation