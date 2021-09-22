An Invitation to Bidders 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
PROJECT: STUART AVENUE APARTMENTS
111 Stuart Avenue, Colchester, VT 05446
OWNER: Champlain Housing Trust
88 King Street, Burlington, VT 05401
Evernorth
100 Bank Street, Suite 400, Burlington, VT 05401
ARCHITECT: Rabideau Architects
550 Hinesburg Road, Suite 101
South Burlington, VT 05403
CONSTRUCTION MANAGER: Wright & Morrissey, Inc.
99 Swift Street, Suite 100
South Burlington, VT 05403
Phone: 802-863-4541
Email: jlacasse@wmorrissey.com &
bids@wmorrissey.com
Fax: 802-865-1253
BID DUE: Wednesday September 29, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m.
• Wright & Morrissey, Inc. is seeking qualified subcontractor bids for all trades for the above reference project. Women and minority owned businesses, small locally owned businesses and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to apply. Contract security in a form acceptable to the Construction Manager may be required. All potential bidders shall demonstrate the ability to provide such security.
• This project is subject to all requirements of the City of Colchester, MBE/WBE/Section 3, Davis-Bacon Act, payroll reporting, certification for contracts, grants, loans & cooperative agreements, certification regarding debarment, suspension, ineligibility and voluntary exclusion, and disclosure of lobbying activities.
• This project involves the new construction of a 36 unit, 4 story multi-family housing building with an underground parking garage and associated site work. Contact Wright & Morrissey, Inc. for bid packages.
• Any bidding subcontractor without a prior working history with Wright & Morrissey, Inc. is asked to submit an AIA-305 Contractors Qualification Statement or equivalent references sufficient to indicate the bidding subcontractor is qualified to perform the work being bid.
