An Invitation to Bidders 

Published March 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 29, 2023 at 10:04 a.m.
PROJECT: LAKE AND MAPLE APARTMENTS
175 Lake Street
St. Albans, VT 05478
OWNER: Lake and Maple LLC
10 Maiden Lane, Apt. 505
St. Albans, VT 05478
ARCHITECT: Jutras Architecture
50 Main Street
Winooski, VT 05404
CONSTRUCTION MANAGER: Wright & Morrissey, Inc.
99 Swift Street, Suite 100
South Burlington, VT 05403
Phone: 802-863-4541
Email: [email protected] &
[email protected]
Fax: 802-865-1253
BID DUE: Wednesday, April 5th, 2023 @ 2:00 p.m.
• Wright & Morrissey, Inc. is seeking qualified subcontractor bids for all trades for the above reference project. Women and minority owned businesses, small locally owned businesses and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to apply. Contract security in a form acceptable to the Construction Manager may be required. All potential bidders shall demonstrate the ability to provide such security.
• This project is subject to all requirements of the City of St. Albans, MBE/WBE/Section 3, Vermont Prevailing Wages, Payroll reporting, Certification for Contracts, Grants, Loans & Cooperative Agreements, Certification Regarding Debarment, Suspension, Ineligibility and Voluntary Exclusion, and Certification of Lobbying Activities.
• This project involves the new construction of a new 72-unit, 4 story multi-family housing building built on a podium slab with a parking garage underneath and associated site work. Contact Wright & Morrissey, Inc. for bid packages.
• Any bidding subcontractor without a prior working history with Wright & Morrissey, Inc. is asked to submit an AIA-305 Contractors Qualification Statement or equivalent references sufficient to indicate the bidding subcontractor is qualified to perform the work being bid.
