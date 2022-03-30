An Online Dating Match Won't Leave Me Alone 

click to enlarge ID 203169489 © Memoangeles

Dear Reverend,

I connected with someone on Facebook Dating recently. After only talking for an hour or so, he started coming on really strong. It got to the point where I had to tell him to stop. I let him know I wasn't interested in pursuing anything romantic, and he said, "Well, how about we just keep talking, because your feelings will probably change." He has been messaging me daily ever since. How do I kindly tell him to fuck right off?

Amanda Ditch (female, 35)

Dear Amanda Ditch,

If you ask someone to stop coming on to you and they don't, they're a jackass and you don't need to do anything "kindly" for them.

I don't like to make gender generalizations, but women are so often too nice to men who act like jerks. You don't owe this guy anything. He doesn't have to like you, and he's done nothing to deserve your politeness. You should absolutely tell him to buzz off and let him know why. He needs to learn that his behavior is unacceptable, and that's that. (Side note: Fellas, if this sounds like you, shape the heck up!)

However, I do understand if you would rather avoid the confrontation and just be done with him. If that's the case, you can simply block his number on your phone and block him on Facebook. When you do that, he will automatically be blocked in Facebook Dating.

Life's too short to waste your time on such morons. There are plenty of nice guys out there, so wash your hands of this stinker and move on.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend