Please note the Goldenjunk, LLc who's address is 328 North Winooski Avenue Burlington Vermont 05401 is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as the former Champlain Transmission property located at 314 North Winooski Avenue in the city of Burlington. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Burlington Clerk's office and available via email requests from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the above referenced documents, and the application generally, may be submitted to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive - Davis, Montpelier Vt 05620; attention Kristi Herzer. telephone inquiries may be directed to Vermont DEC at 802-828-1138
