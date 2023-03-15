 Annual Financial Audit Services Request for Proposal (RFP) | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 15, 2023 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Annual Financial Audit Services Request for Proposal (RFP) 

Published March 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Lamoille North Supervisory Union is seeking proposals for annual financial audit services for the Supervisory union and its school districts. Lamoille North Supervisory Union invites qualified, independent Certified Public Accountants, licensed to practice in the State of Vermont, to submit proposals to conduct annual audits of the financial accounts for Lamoille North Supervisory Union, Lamoille North Modified Unified Union School District and Cambridge Town School District. Proposals will be due at the Lamoille North Supervisory Union, 96 Cricket Hill Rd, Hyde Park, VT by April 7, 2023, at 3:00 PM.

The full RFP can be obtained by contacting Deb Clark 802-851-1161 ([email protected]), or Lynda Brochu (802) 851-1163 ([email protected]).

