Annual Financial Audit Services Request for Proposal (RFP) 

Published March 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Lamoille North Supervisory Union is seeking proposals for annual financial audit services for the Supervisory union and its school districts. Lamoille North Supervisory Union invites qualified, independent Certified Public Accountants, licensed to practice in the State of Vermont, to submit proposals to conduct annual audits of the financial accounts for Lamoille North Supervisory Union, Lamoille North Modified Unified Union School District and Cambridge Town School District. Proposals will be due at the Lamoille North Supervisory Union, 96 Cricket Hill Rd, Hyde Park, VT by April 7, 2023, at 3:00 PM.
The full RFP can be obtained by contacting Deb Clark 802-851-1161 ([email protected]), or Lynda Brochu (802) 851-1163 ([email protected]).
Comments are closed.
From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.
To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.
Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.