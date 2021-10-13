 Annual Meeting: Community Health Centers of Burlington | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 13, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Annual Meeting: Community Health Centers of Burlington 

The Community Health Centers of Burlington will hold its Annual Meeting including a celebration of their 50th anniversary on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 5:00-6:00pm via Zoom. The evening will include a presentation by former Governor of Vermont, Howard Dean, MD. Dr. Dean will discuss his past work with CHCB and the importance of safety net health care systems throughout the decades. Audience participation and questions will be made available via the Zoom chat function. RSVP is required so please register at in advance at https://bit.ly/CHCBAnnualMeetingRegister.

