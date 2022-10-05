If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The Community Health Centers (CHC) will hold its Annual Meeting on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 5:30-7pm at 617 Riverside Avenue in Burlington. The evening will include remarks from CHC leadership regarding the past years' accomplishments, as well as a special presentation from Tinotenda "Tino" Rutanhira. Tino will discuss his perspective regarding diversity and equity issues, especially throughout the health care industry. RSVP is appreciated to Maggie Stevens at mstevens@chcb.org or (802) 264-8184.
