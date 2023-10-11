Annual Meeting: Community Health Centers 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Community Health Centers (CHC) will hold its Annual Meeting on Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 5:30-7pm at 617 Riverside Avenue in Burlington. The evening will include remarks from CHC leadership regarding the past years' accomplishments, as well as a special presentation from CVOEO's Paul Dragon. Paul will discuss how we can all work together as individual and organizational partners to address the complex needs and challenges within our community. RSVP is appreciated to Maggie Stevens at [email protected] or (802) 264-8184.
