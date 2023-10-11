 Annual Meeting: Community Health Centers | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

October 11, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Annual Meeting: Community Health Centers 

Published October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Community Health Centers (CHC) will hold its Annual Meeting on Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 5:30-7pm at 617 Riverside Avenue in Burlington. The evening will include remarks from CHC leadership regarding the past years' accomplishments, as well as a special presentation from CVOEO's Paul Dragon. Paul will discuss how we can all work together as individual and organizational partners to address the complex needs and challenges within our community. RSVP is appreciated to Maggie Stevens at [email protected] or (802) 264-8184.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation