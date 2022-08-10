 Annual Public Notice of Non-discrimination: Burlington Technical Center/Burlington School District | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 10, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Annual Public Notice of Non-discrimination: Burlington Technical Center/Burlington School District 

Published August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

(as required by the 1979 Guidelines for Elimination Discrimination in Vocational Education Programs [34 CFR part 100., App. B, IV-O]) 

150 Colchester Ave
Burlington, VT 05401

The Burlington Technical Center is pleased to announce that we are offering the following Career and Technical Education Programs of Studies for the school year 2022-2023:

Advanced Manufacturing
Auto Body Repair
Automotive Science and Technology
Aviation and Aerospace Technology
Design and Illustration
Digital Media Arts
Health Sciences Academy
Homeland Security & Criminal Justice
Introduction to Health Care
Pre-Technical Exploratory
Education Training and Leadership
Adult and Continuing Education Programs

More information can be found here: https://btc.bsdvt.org/programs/

Admissions process:

Tour: In conjunction with the student's sending school, plan a visit to BTC's programs.

Apply: Fill out the online application at https://btc.bsdvt.org/application/.

Interview: Meet with the teacher/s of the desired program/s.

Decision: Grade level, attendance records, prerequisite skills for desired program, willingness to follow safety instructions, and ability to learn in a respectful and inclusive environment are all considered in the admissions decision. A determination will be made about admission to BTC in a timely manner.

The Burlington Technical Center and the Burlington School District do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or marital status in the admission process, access to activities, nor in access to employment.

The Burlington Technical Center and Burlington School District offer additional services to students with limited English language skills, and with disabilities, so they may have access to these programs. Individuals wishing to obtain information about the existence and location of accessible services and facilities should contact the 504 Coordinator (information below).

The following persons have been designated to handle inquiries regarding the non-discrimination policies:

Title IX Coordinator:

Henri Sparks, Director of Equity

Burlington School District, 150 Colchester Avenue,

Burlington, VT 05401

504 Coordinator

Damon Peykar, Director of Student Support Services

Burlington School District

150 Colchester Avenue

Burlington, VT 05401

*Please note that marital status, sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes are required by VT State law, not Federal Law

Email: jreed@bsdvt.org | Phone (802) 864-8426 | Burlington Technical Center 29 Church Street LL Burlington, VT 05401 btc.bsdvt.org

