Annual Public Notice of Non-discrimination 

(As required by the 1979 Guidelines for Elimination Discrimination in Vocational Education Programs [34 CFR part 100., App. B, IV-O])
Burlington Technical Center/Burlington School District
150 Colchester Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
Burlington Technical Center is pleased to announce that is offering, among other programs the following Career and Technical (Vocational) Education Programs of Studies for the school year 2021-2022:
Auto Body Repair
Automotive Science and Technology
Aviation and Aerospace Technology
Homeland Security & Criminal Justice
Culinary Arts
Design and Illustration
Digital Media Arts
Health Sciences Academy
Human Services and Development
Introduction to Healthcare
Pre-Technical Design Innovation & Technology
The Burlington Technical Center/Burlington School District does not discriminate of the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or marital status in admission or access to or treatment or employment in it programs and activities.
The Burlington Technical Center/Burlington School District does offer additional service to students with limited English language skills with disabilities so that they may benefit from these programs. Individuals wishing to obtain information about the existence and location of accessible services, activities and facilities should contact the 504 Coordinator (information below).
The following persons have been designated to handle inquiries regarding the non-discrimination policies:
Name and Title
Title IX Coordinator
Ze Anderson-Brown, Executive Director of Human Resources & In House Counsel
150 Colchester Ave.
Burlington, VT 05401
Name and Title
504 Coordinator
Laura Nugent, Director of Student Support Services
150 Colchester Ave.
Burlington, VT 05401
End of notice *Please note that marital status, sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes are required by VT State law, not Federal Law
