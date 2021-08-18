 Annual Public Notice of Non-discrimination | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 18, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Annual Public Notice of Non-discrimination 

(As required by the 1979 Guidelines for Elimination Discrimination in Vocational Education Programs [34 CFR part 100., App. B, IV-O])

Burlington Technical Center/Burlington School District

150 Colchester Ave

Burlington, VT 05401

Burlington Technical Center is pleased to announce that is offering, among other programs the following Career and Technical (Vocational) Education Programs of Studies for the school year 2021-2022:

Auto Body Repair

Automotive Science and Technology

Aviation and Aerospace Technology

Homeland Security & Criminal Justice

Culinary Arts

Design and Illustration

Digital Media Arts

Health Sciences Academy

Human Services and Development

Introduction to Healthcare

Pre-Technical Design Innovation & Technology

The Burlington Technical Center/Burlington School District does not discriminate of the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or marital status in admission or access to or treatment or employment in it programs and activities.

The Burlington Technical Center/Burlington School District does offer additional service to students with limited English language skills with disabilities so that they may benefit from these programs. Individuals wishing to obtain information about the existence and location of accessible services, activities and facilities should contact the 504 Coordinator (information below).

The following persons have been designated to handle inquiries regarding the non-discrimination policies:

Name and Title

Title IX Coordinator

Ze Anderson-Brown, Executive Director of Human Resources & In House Counsel

150 Colchester Ave.

Burlington, VT 05401

Name and Title

504 Coordinator

Laura Nugent, Director of Student Support Services

150 Colchester Ave.

Burlington, VT 05401

End of notice *Please note that marital status, sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes are required by VT State law, not Federal Law

