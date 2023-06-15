Anti-Trans Activist to Speak at Vergennes Union High School 

click to enlarge Alison Novak

Vergennes Union High School

reject[s] current practice by public school staff facilitating mental health counseling, medical treatment and procedures without parent knowledge, circumventing the relationship between parents and children."



In an interview Wednesday, Ferf Jentink said she was Vermont's affiliate leader for Parents' Rights in Education, and chose to get involved with the organization when she learned that her daughter was learning about gender in school without parental consent.



"Parents don't know what their children are being taught behind closed doors, and I feel that it would at least be fair for parents to have total knowledge of what is being discussed ... and that they're able to have a say in the age-appropriateness of the material," she said.

In an email, Dana Kaplan, executive director of Outright, questioned the school district's rationale for allowing the event to happen at one of its schools.



"Regardless of school policy for booking events, we know hate has no neutrality," Kaplan wrote, "and the message this sends to the students and wider community, regardless of intent, is that Vergennes is hosting."

