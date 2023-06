Anti-Trans Activist to Speak at Vergennes Union High School 

reject[s] current practice by public school staff facilitating mental health counseling, medical treatment and procedures without parent knowledge, circumventing the relationship between parents and children."



ccording to a

on Vergennes Union High School's website.

In March, Ferf Jentink was featured in an article published in

Ferf Jentink said that her daughter, a third-grader, was being taught about "gender ideologies, transgenderism, consent and sexuality" and was not allowed to opt out of the instruction. Ferf Jentink also was interviewed about the topic on a