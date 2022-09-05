Art Stolen From Exhibit in Montpelier Church 

Linda Maney visited the exhibition and noticed her piece was missing, said Amy Pitton, the pastor.

click to enlarge Kate Meuller

"Shiva Dance"

Burglars broke into a Montpelier church and stole thousands of dollars in art late last month, officials say.Seven mostly abstract works from local artists were swiped from an exhibition in a chapel at the Bethany United Church of Christ, according to Linda Hogan, president of the Art Resource Association, which sponsored the show.“Obviously the artists are very, very upset,” Hogan said. “I’m very upset. It’s just a violation. You never expect people to rob a church.”The arts organization and Montpelier police have released images of the distinctive works in an effort to generate tips on their whereabouts and to prevent them from being sold, Hogan said. Their total value was estimated at more than $4,000.The thefts occurred during two incidents between August 22 and 28.The first was reported August 24 after Roxbury artist