ArtsRiot to Host Location of PlantPub, a Massachusetts Vegan Restaurant 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- PlantPub's "chicken" sandwich
Last fall, Burlington's ArtsRiot
eliminated regular kitchen hours, then closed down all food and entertainment offerings without explanation. Now the restaurant, bar and entertainment space at 400 Pine Street has announced a partnership with PlantPub
, a casual vegan restaurant in Cambridge, Mass., of which it will become an outpost this summer.
Seven Days
confirmed the news with public relations and brand marketing consultant Kerri Landry, who said she represents ArtsRiot and PlantPub. The announcement was first reported by the Burlington Free Press
.
Founded by chef Mary Dumont and entrepreneur Pat McAuley, the original PlantPub opened in Cambridge in fall 2021 with a 100 percent plant-based menu including pizza, burgers and soft-serve ice cream. While the opening of a second location last July near Fenway Park in Boston was much heralded, Eater Boston recently reported its closure.
In an email to Seven Days
, Landry wrote, "PlantPub has been eyeing Burlington, VT for quite some time. It’s a fantastic community of like-minded, forward-thinking people and brands.
"Fun fact," Landry added, "Mary's two children went to school in Vermont: St. Michael's and UVM."
Landry said more details on the partnership are forthcoming, along with information about the reopening of ArtsRiot as a performance venue and the long-awaited opening of the associated distillery
. She declined to share who currently owns or manages ArtsRiot but said the new Burlington restaurant will be owned and operated by PlantPub.
- Melissa Pasanen ©️ Seven Days
- ArtsRiot in 2020
PJ McHenry and Felix Wai cofounded ArtsRiot in 2013 and grew it into a South End Arts District food and entertainment hub. They also launched the popular seasonal Friday night Truck Stop event, which is no longer associated with ArtsRiot. Truck Stop moved across the street last year to 377 Pine Street under the leadership of Louie and Max Orleans, who recently renamed it South End Get Down
.
Entrepreneur Alan Newman, cofounder of Seventh Generation and Magic Hat Brewing, bought ArtsRiot in July 2020 and started building a distillery adjacent to it in February 2021. In August 2022, Landry told Seven Days
that Newman had "stepped down from his operating roles at ArtsRiot" and would be "transitioning his ownership and involvement in the business."